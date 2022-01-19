Davao de Oro Governor Jayvee Tyron Uy tested positive for COVID-19. Photo from Gov. Tyron Uy Facebook page

Davao de Oro Gov. Jayvee Tyron Uy announced on Tuesday that he tested positive for COVID-19.

Uy said he took a swab test on Monday after experiencing mild COVID-19 symptoms.

“Thank God, I am well and good. I’m only experiencing mild cough and colds,” he said in his Facebook post.

Uy said he will be isolated between 7 and 10 days, depending on the doctors’ recommendation.

He also started to contact his close contacts, advising them to isolate, too.

Uy also assured his constituents that he will continue his work while in isolation.

As of January 19, Davao de Oro currently has 204 active COVID-19 cases after recording 38 new cases on Wednesday. — With a report by Hernel Tocmo