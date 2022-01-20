MANILA - The government on Thursday approved the recommendation to place more areas under COVID-19 Alert Level 4 and Alert Level 3 until the end of the month amid a spike in new coronavirus infections.
According to Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles, 4 more provinces were placed under Alert Level 4 starting Friday:
- Kalinga
- Ifugao
- Mountain Province
- Northern Samar
Other areas were placed under Alert Level 3:
- Luzon
- Apayao
- Puerto Princesa City
- Masbate
- Visayas
- Mindanao
- Zamboanga del Norte
- Zamboanga Sibugay
- Lanao del Norte
- Davao de Oro
- Davao Oriental
- North Cotabato
- Sarangani
- Sultan Kudarat
- Surigao del Norte
- Maguindanao
- Basilan
The Philippines is currently experiencing a fresh wave of COVID-19 infections most likely driven by the omicron variant.
On Thursday, the Department of Health confirmed over 31,000 new COVID-19 cases, pushing active infections to more than 275,000.
