Home  >  News

More areas placed under COVID Alert Level 4, Alert Level 3

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 20 2022 08:14 PM

MANILA - The government on Thursday approved the recommendation to place more areas under COVID-19 Alert Level 4 and Alert Level 3 until the end of the month amid a spike in new coronavirus infections. 

According to Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles, 4 more provinces were placed under Alert Level 4 starting Friday: 

  •  Kalinga
  •  Ifugao
  •  Mountain Province
  •  Northern Samar

Other areas were placed under Alert Level 3: 

  •  Luzon
    •  Apayao
    •  Puerto Princesa City
    •  Masbate
  • Visayas
    •  Siquijor
  • Mindanao
    •  Zamboanga del Norte
    •  Zamboanga Sibugay 
    •  Lanao del Norte 
    •  Davao de Oro
    •  Davao Oriental 
    •  North Cotabato
    •  Sarangani
    •  Sultan Kudarat
    •  Surigao del Norte
    •  Maguindanao
    •  Basilan 

The Philippines is currently experiencing a fresh wave of COVID-19 infections most likely driven by the omicron variant. 

On Thursday, the Department of Health confirmed over 31,000 new COVID-19 cases, pushing active infections to more than 275,000. 

 WATCH

Watch more on iWantTFC
 
Read More:  COVID19   coronavirus   Alert Level 3 areas   Alert Level 4 areas   Alert Levels january 2022   January 2022 alert level system  