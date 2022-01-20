MANILA - The government on Thursday approved the recommendation to place more areas under COVID-19 Alert Level 4 and Alert Level 3 until the end of the month amid a spike in new coronavirus infections.

According to Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles, 4 more provinces were placed under Alert Level 4 starting Friday:

Kalinga

Ifugao

Mountain Province

Northern Samar

Other areas were placed under Alert Level 3:

Luzon Apayao Puerto Princesa City Masbate

Visayas Siquijor

Mindanao Zamboanga del Norte Zamboanga Sibugay Lanao del Norte Davao de Oro Davao Oriental North Cotabato Sarangani Sultan Kudarat Surigao del Norte Maguindanao Basilan



The Philippines is currently experiencing a fresh wave of COVID-19 infections most likely driven by the omicron variant.

On Thursday, the Department of Health confirmed over 31,000 new COVID-19 cases, pushing active infections to more than 275,000.

