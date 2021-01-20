Sinovac wants to run clinical trial on 'specific population' in Philippines: DOH

Video courtesy of the Department of Health

MANILA — The Department of Health said the government allowed Chinese firm Sinovac to run clinical trials in the country because the study seeks to test COVID-19 vaccines on a “specific population.”

This as Sinovac is also applying for emergency use authorization (EUA) in the country.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said she cannot reveal the sector to be tested or the protocol since it is with the Department of Science and Technology.

“Pero ang intention natin kaya gustong ituloy 'yan kahit nag-apply na s'ya (Sinovac) ng EUA is because they want to try it (COVID-19 vaccines) on a specific population para makita natin ang epekto n'ya among us Asians and this specific group of population,” she said.

(Our intention for allowing them even while they are applying for an EUA is because they want to try it on a specific population to see the effect on us Asians and this specific group of population.)

Currently, there are two ways for a COVID-19 vaccine under development to enter the Philippines — by conducting a study through clinical trials or by getting an EUA that allows the vaccine to be procured by the national government for an immunization program.

Other vaccine developers like Gamaleya Institute of Russia already withdrew their clinical trial applications upon collecting enough data to apply for EUA in the Philippines.

Sinovac received its approval from the FDA on January 15. The FDA said it can start the study anytime.

The Chinese firm is one of the first vaccine developers that is expected to supply COVID-19 vaccines to the country. The Philippine government said it will supply the country with 25 million doses.

However, the FDA said Sinovac has yet to submit the interim results of its Phase III trials, which would show how safe and effective the vaccine is on a larger population. Sinovac is said to be consolidating the results of their trials in other countries.

While it is unclear what group Sinovac will be testing in the Philippines, other developers have indicated that their vaccines have only been tested on adults. Trials are usually needed to check if the vaccine is also safe and effective for children, the elderly or immunocompromised groups.