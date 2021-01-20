San Juan residents can be ‘choosy’ with COVID-19 vaccines, says mayor

Social Amelioration Program beneficiaries from San Juan City line up and process their details as employees of the City Social Welfare and Development office try to reconcile the codes used for the distribution of the cash aid, Aug. 28, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The residents of San Juan City will be free to choose which COVID-19 vaccine brand they want to be inoculated with once it becomes available, Mayor Francis Zamora said Wednesday.

The statement came after some government officials have recently drawn flak for saying Filipinos should just accept whatever COVID-19 jabs become available in the country.

But the San Juan mayor said the city’s residents could be inoculated with the vaccine they prefer as long as there are available brand choices.

“Pwedeng maging choosy ‘pag may choice... Dito sa San Juan, dalawa ang source ng bakuna: ang locally-sourced and funded, pati yung galing sa national government,” Zamora told reporters.

(We can be choosy as long as the choice is there. Here in San Juan, there will be 2 vaccine sources -- the locally-sourced and the funded, which includes those provided by the national government.)

“All this is voluntary. No one is forcing anyone to be vaccinated. But what we have in San Juan are options: AstraZeneca and Pfizer. ‘Pag available na both (when both become available), then we have a luxury of choice,” he added.

The local city government has entered into an agreement with British-Swedish pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca for the advance purchase of 100,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

But the mayor said the city would procure more vaccines from other companies should there be any available.

“Yung 100,000 doses hindi namin inubos ang P50 million. Malaking pondo pa po natitira sa P50 million. It will allow us to procure a second time. Hindi necessarily AstraZeneca uli sapagkat ang posibilidad ng ibang bakuna na dumating ay andyan na. There will be an option for us,” he said.

(We did not spend all our P50 million budget for the 100,000 doses. We have a huge fund left from the P50 million. It might not be AstraZeneca anymore because more vaccines will be available.)

Cold storage facility

San Juan City has already begun coordinating with cold chain facilities after the national government announced the possibility of initial distribution of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines to the public, according to Zamora.

He added that the city government is in talks with cold chain storage facilities as well as mobile cold chain providers in Metro Manila to facilitate the transport and storage of vaccines from Pfizer which requires -70 degrees Celsius storage temperatures.

“We are now in talks with cold chain companies for storage that can accommodate -70 degrees. Ang kukunin natin ay mobile refrigeration facilities. Hindi practical sa amin ang tumayo o bumili dahil maliit na lungsod lang kami,” he explained.

“Mayroon na tayong facilities for AstraZeneca [vaccines] which requires 2 to 8 degrees [Celsius]” he pointed out.

(We will get mobile refrigeration facilities. It is not practical for us to buy cold storage facilities because our city is small. We have facilities, meanwhile, for the AstraZeneca vaccines.)

The local government is also gearing up for a major vaccine information and education campaign to increase vaccine confidence among residents.

As of January 19, 15,084 San Juaneños have already registered for the city’s COVID-19 vaccination program. The city targets to vaccinate some 80,000 residents.

“We really have to increase people’s trust and confidence in the vaccine, that’s why we have to educate them. We are launching a campaign headed by me personally,” according to Zamora.