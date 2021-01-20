Robredo camp tells Go: VP said she'd take COVID-19 shots weeks ago

Vice President Leni Robredo appears before the Committee on Appropriations of the House of Representatives to present the proposed budget of the Office of the Vice President for Fiscal Year 2021 on Sept. 14, 2020. Jay Ganzon, OVP/File



MANILA — Vice President Leni Robredo weeks ago committed to getting COVID-19 shots to boost public trust in the vaccine, her office said on Wednesday, after administration ally Sen. Christopher Go this week dared her to get inoculated.

"As early as the first week of December, VP Leni already declared her willingness to receive the vaccine in public to encourage all Filipinos to get vaccinated," said her spokesman Barry Gutierrez.

"In her view, government should have two priorities on this issue: ensuring the availability of a safe, effective, and affordable vaccine, and ensuring that as many Filipinos as possible receive it. She is more than ready to do her part in attaining these goals," he added.

Go this week challenged Robredo to be among the first to get the vaccine.

“Ako naman po pagkatapos ni Pangulong Duterte, o sabay, ikaw naman Vice President Leni Robredo ang magpaturok din. Ipakita mo rin sabay-sabay tayo,” Go said, as quoted by his office.

(I will go after President Duterte or at the same time. You, Vice President Leni Robredo, should get vaccinated, too. Show that we will go at the same time.)

“Hinahamon ko kayo para makuha natin ang kumpiyansa ng bawat Pilipino. Ipakita natin, sabay-sabay tayong magpaturok,” he ended.

(I dare you so we can get the confidence of every Filipino, let us show that we will get vaccinated together.)

Watch more in iWantTFC

President President Rodrigo Duterte's spokesman, meanwhile, does not believe that the chief executive should get the anti-coronavirus jabs in public.

“His answer was, ‘No problem, I will take the vaccine as soon as it is available' dahil siya nga daw po ay kailangan niyang magkaroon ng bakuna," he told reporters in an online briefing.

“Pero ang sabi niya, hindi na kinakailangan ipakita ito sa publiko.”

(He said he needs to have the vaccine. But he said, it does not need to be shown in public.)



Roque earlier denied that Duterte has been vaccinated against COVID-19 together with members of his security team who last year took unauthorized doses.

"Haka-haka lang po iyan," said Roque.

(That is just speculation.)

Malacañang will let the public know once Duterte has gotten the anti-coronavirus jabs, his spokesman said.