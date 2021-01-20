PH logs 1,862 new COVID-19 cases; death toll tops 10,000

Passengers try the new contact tracing app launched by MRT-3 at the North Avenue Station in Quezon City on January 18, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Deaths in the Philippines caused by the new coronavirus topped 10,000 on Wednesday as total infections soared to 505,939, the country's health department said.

The Department of Health (DOH) recorded 1,862 new COVID-19 cases, as well as 64 additional fatalities that pushed the death toll to 10,042.

The additional tally does not include data from 2 laboratories that failed to submit their results on time.

Topping the list of areas with the most number of new cases are Zamboanga City with 206, Davao City with 109, Kalinga with 102, Quezon City with 77, and Benguet with 74.

The DOH said that majority of the newly-reported deaths or 57 occurred this month, six were in December and one was in October.

There are also 765 additional recovered patients or a total of 466,993 recoveries.

The number of active cases stood at 28,904.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire previously said that new COVID-19 cases have seemingly increased since last week, especially outside Metro Manila.

