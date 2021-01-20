Magnitude 4.2 quake strikes off Eastern Samar

MANILA — A magnitude 4.2 earthquake jolted Eastern Samar on Wednesday afternoon, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said.

The tremor happened at 2:53 p.m., 25 kilometers southeast of Homonhon Island, Guiuan.

It was tectonic in origin and struck at a depth of 39 kilometers, according to state seismologists.

Instrumental Intensity II was felt at Borongan City, Eastern Samar while Intensity I was felt at Surigao City.

The quake was not expected to cause damage and aftershocks, Phivolcs said.

FROM THE ARCHIVES