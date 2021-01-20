Gatchalian tells DepEd to speed up distribution of Bayanihan 2 subsidies

Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian presides over the continuation of the Committee on Basic Education, Arts and Culture’s hybrid hearing on July 2, 2020. Albert Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian urged the Department of Education to speed up its distribution of subsidies under the Bayanihan to Recover as One Act (Bayanihan 2) to students in basic education.

“Maraming mga mag-aaral ang matagal nang naghihintay ng tulong pinansyal upang maibsan ang kanilang pangamba pagdating sa mga pangangailangan sa edukasyon,” Gatchalian, chair of the Senate basic education committee, said Tuesday in a statement.

(A lot of students have been waiting for financial aid to ease their worries when it comes to their education needs.)

Gatchalian made the call after the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) recently reported that it gave P5,000 worth of subsidies to over 54,000 students in private colleges and universities who have unpaid tuition and miscallenous fees.

CHED distributed the grant through the Bayanihan 2 for Higher Education Tulong program, which had a total allocation of P300 million.

The DepEd was not immediately able to comment on the matter.

Under Bayanihan 2, the government’s second coronavirus pandemic relief measure, P600 million was allotted as financial aid to qualified students in both basic and higher education.

Qualified students in basic education include those who are not covered by the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s Listahanan, the Education Service Contracting program, and the Senior High School Voucher Program.

Last month, President Rodrigo Duterte signed Republic Act No. 11519, which extended the validity of Bayanihan 2 until June 30 this year.

