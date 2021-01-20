Comelec pinag-aaralan ang mas mahabang oras ng pagboto

MAYNILA – May mga pagbabagong tinitingnan ang Commission on Elections (Comelec) na maaari nitong ipatupad sa "pandemic election" sa Pilipinas, mahigit isang taon bago ang halalan sa 2022.

Ayon kay Comelec spokesman James Jimenez, mas nais nilang pahabain na lang ang oras ng pagboto imbes na magdagdag ng pa ng araw para rito.

"Medyo leery kami sa 2 to 3 days of election. The Comelec is actually tending towards longer election hours. Nakikita po natin sa ibang bansa, especially 'yung malalaking elections, they do have elections that last 12 hours," ani Jimenez sa pagdinig ng Senado nitong Miyerkoles.

Ani Jimenez, nag-eeksperimento sila sa inoorganisang plebesito sa Palawan na gaganapin sa Marso. Doon, tinitingnan nila ang mga maaaring ipatupad sa halalan sa susunod na taon.

"We call it informally mapping project. We're basically mapping out how to carry out elections under pandemic conditions. So, it's a mapping experience where we'll find out if the methods we're deploying will be effective and efficient as a means to control transmission," ani Jimenez.

Sisiguraduhin daw nilang limitado lang ang mga botanteng itatalaga sa kada presinto. Posible rin nilang dagdagan ang polling centers para hindi magkumpulan ang mga tao.

"'Yung tendency ng Comelec right now, the predisposition is to go towards longer election hours, and perhaps smaller precinct sizes," ani Jimenez.

Kasama rin sa pinag-aaralan ngayon ang proseso ng pagboto para sa senior citizens, persons with disabilities, at mga buntis.

Pero ang ideya para sa mail-in voting tulad sa Amerika, mukhang alanganin.

"For mail voting to work, we need really the postal service. Comelec will take charge once the mail gets into us. Pero 'yung process of it getting it to us is something that will be out of our control," ani Jimenez.

–Mula sa ulat ni Sherrie Ann Torres, ABS-CBN News