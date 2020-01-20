QC hospital to donate breastmilk to 500 babies displaced by Taal eruption

MANILA- Five hundred babies displaced by the Taal Volcano eruption are set to receive breastmilk collected from the Quezon City General Hospital, the medical center announced Monday.

Hospital Chief Dr. Josephine Sabando said the initiative was brought about by reports that there are nursing mothers in need of milk for their newborns.

Dr. Shahani Duque, head of the hospital's milk bank, said the donated milk underwent screening, and pasteurization before it was stored.

Pasteurized milk can last for a year unlike raw milk that only has a 3- month shelf life.

Under the law, donations of formula milk in times of disasters and calamities is strictly prohibited, as "indiscriminate distribution of these products put infants at greater risk of illness and death," due to lack of potable water, and other factors that arise in times of crises.

The hospital encouraged more mothers to donate their milk to babies in need. Donors may make arrangements with the hospital to pick up their milk from their homes.

The pasteurized milk will be brought by the Quezon City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office to the evacuation centers.

The QCGH says it will continue to collect donations for as long as families are in evacuation centers.