Who are entitled to DSWD pension increase?



MANILA - Only indigent senior citizens who are frail, sickly, and do not have monthly financial support are entitled to receive the increased pension given by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), the National Commission of Senior Citizens clarified Friday.

NCSC Chairman Atty Franklin Quijano said this is in accordance with the Republic Act 1196 or the Social Pension for Indigent Seniors Act which ordered that pensions for indigent seniors be doubled to P1,000 from P500 before.

“Kasi maraming fake news ang umiikot, hindi po lahat ng senior citizens ay makatanggap ng 1,000. Iyon pong indigent lamang iyong walang wala, iyong frail, sickly, with disability and with no visible means of support,” Atty Quijano said in a public briefing.

Following the law, only 4 million out of 12 million Filipino senior citizens are qualified to receive the pension.

The NCSC is waiting for the official list of beneficiaries from the DSWD to check if only the intended beneficiaries are included.

The commission also wants to make sure that the list will be made public down to the barangay level so that anyone can raise questions or file complaints if they see any discrepancy or anomaly.

“Iyong tumatanggap ay dapat malaman ng buong barangay at munisipyo kung sino ang tumatanggap kasi baka may nakapasok na hindi karapat dapat at kung may reklamo dapat ipaalam hindi lang sa OSCA [Office of Senior Citizens Affairs], hindi lamang sa mayor o sa DSWD kundi baka pwede ninyo isama ang NCSC kasi habang ang members ngayon ay nasa DSWD pa, we would like to call the attention of DSWD kung sakali mang hindi karapat dapat,” Quijano said.

For now, the DSWD will lead the distribution of the pension but eventually it will be turned over to the NCSC.

“Sumulat na tayo September last year na tayo ay ready na sa lahat ng regional offices, pwede nang maging bahagi sa distribution process, ngunit hinihintay natin ang DSWD na makipagusap para magkaroon ng actual turnover,” Quijano noted.