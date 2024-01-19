Vice President Sara Duterte attends the Senate Finance Subcommittees A and D hearings on the proposed 2024 budgets of the Office of the Vice President (OVP) and the Department of Education (DepEd) September 4, 2023. Bibo Nueva España, Senate PRIB

MANILA — Vice President Sara Duterte on Friday expressed concern over the alleged signature-buying in the people's initiative that seeks to amend the 1987 Constitution.

"Isa itong repleksyon ng pagkahilig ng mga politiko na bumili ng boto tuwing eleksyon," Duterte said of the supposed signature-buying.



"Ito ay pagsasamantala sa kahirapan ng ating mga mamamayan at kawalan ng respeto sa kanilang karapatan na magdesisyon nang malaya, walang takot, o impluwensya gamit ang salapi," she added.

Duterte said there were more pressing issues than revising the constitution to draw foreign investments.

"Ang patuloy na pagsulong sa people’s initiative at charter change, sa kabila ng laganap na kahirapan at kawalan ng katiyakan sa ating kapayapaan at kaayusan, ay masakit na palatandaan sa kabiguang matukoy ang tunay na mga problema ng mga Pilipino at solusyonan ang mga ito," the Vice President said.

"Sana ay unahin nating pag-usapan ang kapakanan ng mga Pilipino kaysa sa pagpapapasok sa mga dayuhan sa ating bansa. Unahin muna natin ang Pilipinas," she added.

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Thursday said it has received signature forms from about 600 cities and towns for the people's initiative that seeks to authorize senators and congressmen to vote together in amending the constitution.

The petition needs to signed by at least 12 percent of the total number of registered voters. Each legislative district must also be represented by at least 3 percent of registered voters.

Currently, there are over 67 million registered voters in the Philippines.

