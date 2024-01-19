PH tourism booth patok sa Dutch Travel Fair

THE HAGUE - Patok sa mga bisita ang Philippine booth sa Vakantiebeurs 2024 nitong January 10 hanggang 14 sa Utrecht, The Netherlands sa paglulunsad ng bagong Philippine program na isinusulong ng Untamed Travelling, isang Dutch tour company. Ang Vakantiebuers ay isa sa pinakamalaking travel fair sa the Netherlands.

Sa talumpati ni Philippine Ambassador J. Eduardo Malaya sa pagsisimula ng programa, sabi niya, paborito pa ring Asian destination ng mga turistang Dutch ang Pilipinas.

“The Dutch tourists are among the longest-staying tourists in the Philippines, with an average length of stay of 14 days. This speaks volumes about the Philippines, as the discerning Dutch travellers choose to spend two weeks enjoying the unique beauty of the country when they could easily opt for a quick flight elsewhere,” saad ni Malaya.

Binangit din ni Malaya ang malaking kontribusyon ng travel at tourism sa kapayapaan at pagkakaisa ng mga bansa.

“Tourism plays a vital role amongst people all over the world by fostering communication in all its senses, intercultural dialogue and mutual understanding. In concrete ways, tourism can promote a culture of peace,” dagdag ni Malaya.

Binigyan ng Untamed Travelling Director Jozef Verbruggen ang mag dumalo ng patikim ng bago nilang travel offerings sa Pilipinas, tulad ng “perfect tropical getaways” sa Luzon, Palawan, Visayas, Siargao, at mga “world heritage tours” sa Legazpi, Cebu at Bohol, at “adventure tours” sa mga islang nasa pagitan ng Batangas at Boracay.

Ang partisipasyon ng Pilipinas sa Dutch travel fair ay sa koordinasyon ng Philippine Department of Tourism Office sa Frankfurt, Germany.

Para sa mga nagbabagang mga balita tungkol sa ating mga kababayan sa the Netherlands, tumutok sa TFC News sa TV Patrol.