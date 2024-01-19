Jeepneys continue to ply along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City on January 3, 2024. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) sees no transportation crisis in the country despite thousands of public utility jeepneys not joining the consolidation under the PUV Modernization program of the government.

In a press conference Friday, LTFRB Chairman Teofilo Guadiz III said, there are alternative modes of transportation for commuters.

“Wala po kaming nakikitang krisis as of now. Yung mga rutang yun na nabakantehan po may iba-ibang modes of public transport--jeep, UV, bus and sa Metro Manila - rail na puwedeng pumuno dun sa mga naiwanan nung mga hindi nag-consolidate,” Guadiz said.

LTFRB National Capital Region Regional Director Atty. Zona Tamayo explained that most of the PUJ routes affected by the unconsolidated units will be accommodated by those who joined the consolidation.

“We have already mapped out all these routes in Metro Manila. Ilan ba dito yung 60 percent ang nag-consolidate, ilan po yung less than 60% at ilan yung zero nga. Merong sasagot na ibang modes of ibang ruta po,” Tamayo explained.

MANIBELA President Mar Valbuena meanwhile said commuters are already suffering due to a lack of jeepney units.

”Yung taumbayan ang tanungin natin, kahit nakikita nila yung paghihirap nung mga commuters na hirap umuwi, hirap pumasok, nagbubulag-bulagan sila,” Valbuena said.

LTFRB data showed that there are 313 PUJ routes in Metro Manila without consolidated entities as of December 31 last year, while more than 400 routes have already consolidated.

According to Tamayo, the final list of routes nationwide will be released next week.

NO SPECIAL TREATMENT IN DAVAO CITY

LTFRB officials clarified the separate public transportation program in Davao City.

Although LTFRB-NCR Director Atty. Zona Tamayo initially said that the details of the program dubbed as “Davao Public Transport Modernization Program” could be better explained by the Department of Transportation, she said, this is not an exemption to the PUV-MP of the national government.

“We cannot say that as an exemption per se…that is a separate program still under the whole modernization program for Davao,” Tamayo said.

Chairman Guadiz said, there is no special treatment for PUJ drivers in Davao City.

“Hindi special treatment ('yung sa Davao) kundi masasabi nating pilot study po yun, ibang konsepto ng modernization program,” according to Guadiz.

“Ang programa kasi ng Davao is a massive public transport, patterned after the more organized countries na ang chief means of transport are buses and train tulad sa Singapore. Sa Davao po ang pananaw nila they would be more effective with buses and these buses are provided by the local government unit. Ang mas nakakaalam po niyan is ang DOTr, sa amin po is superficial lang po yug knowledge na nalalaman namin,” Guadiz added.

In a statement, the DOTr emphasized that Davao is not exempted from PUV-MP.

“The Department of Transportation (DOTr) is embarking on a bus-based public transport system for Davao – called Davao Public Transport Modernization Project (DPTMP) – that is separate yet complementary to the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program (PUVMP),” DOTr said in a statement.

According to DOTr, the DavaoBus Project will utilize modern buses that have complied with the PUVMP.

The agency said, the DavaoBus project is being funded by the Asian Development Bank, which is a 672-kilometer project involving nine routes that will be connected to key areas in Davao City, Panabo City, and Davao del Norte.

DOTr said the DavaoBus project is an expanded version of the EDSA Busway in Metro Manila.