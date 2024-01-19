The Sandiganbayan Fifth Division has found Senator Jinggoy Estrada innocent of plunder in connection with the P10 billion Priority Development Assistance Fund (PDAF) scam linked to businesswoman Janet Lim Napoles.

The anti-graft court, however, said the senator is guilty of one count of direct bribery and 2 counts of indirect bribery after being accused of pocketing P183 million in kickbacks from fake projects, purportedly in collusion with Napoles.

He is sentenced to 8-9 years for direct bribery and 2-3 years for indirect bribery.

Speaking to reporters, Estrada thanked the Sandiganbayan magistrates for the decision but admitted he is puzzled by the guilty verdict for bribery and indirect bribery.

He said that based on the information sheet, there were no charges of bribery or indirect bribery filed against him.

"I did not receive any money. I would like to thank the magistrates of the Sandiganbayan that after a decade, my case has been resolved. It took almost 10 years but still, I am very, very thankful. This is a vindication of my name," he said.

"Kahit matagal, maganda naman 'yung results. Maganda 'yung kinalabasan."

The senator, son of former President Joseph Estrada, was charged with plunder based on the Commission on Audit’s 2007 to 2009 report on how Estrada supposedly spent his PDAF.

The promulgation on his case happened after 10 years of waiting, compared to the 4-year litigation of the similar case involving fellow Senator Ramon “Bong” Revilla, Jr.