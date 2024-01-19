DA providing aid to onion farmers as armyworms affect crops

Onions go for sale in a market in Manila on January 17, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - The Department of Agriculture said it provided aid to onion farmers in several Central Luzon provinces as armyworm infestations affected crops.

In a statement, the DOH said it gave financial and material aid to farmers such as onion seeds, pheromone lures to deal with the infestation, and oil-based insecticides.

"The Department of Agriculture has stepped up efforts to deal with armyworm infestation and provide assistance to affected onion farmers in several towns in Nueva Ecija and Tarlac," the agency said in a statement.

Some 366 out of 10,217 hectares of onion crops were infested by armyworms, the DA said in a statement, citing data from the Bureau of Animal Industry. Bureau of Plant Industry director Gerald Panganiban noted that only 6.9 hectares were "totally damaged."

Bongabon and Talevera, and Palayan City towns in Nueva Ecija, and the towns of Anao and San Manuel in Tarlac were affected.

