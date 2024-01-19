5 fishermen rescued from drifting fishing boat in Romblon

Authorities rescued five fishermen after their boat encountered engine trouble 100 meters from the shoreline of Barangay Lonos, Romblon, Romblon.
In a statement issued Friday, the Philippine Coast Guard said the incident occurred last January 17.
The fishermen - identified as Jolio Galanao, Ferdinand Tansionco, Timothy Rodica, Manuel Rico, and Marvin Rico - said they were riding to Sablayan, Occidental Mindoro to fish when their engine started malfunctioning at around 9:30 a.m., and caused them to drift.
Authorities started their search and rescue operations and towed the boat to Sitio Lusod, Barangay Cajimos.
