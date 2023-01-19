MANILA — The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) on Thursday announced the results of the Criminologist Licensure Examination given in December 2022.

The PRC said 11,098 out of 33,489 passed the Criminologist Licensure Examination.

Narcilisa Ponase Talipnao of University of Baguio topped the exam with a rating of 91.60 percent.

Daffodil Gayle Labarite Bautista and Aldemeir Pradia Alipio, both from Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Colleges, came in second and third with a rating of 90.95 percent and 90.60 percent, respectively.

Tarlac State University emerged as the top performing school with a 100 percent passing rate.

Here is the list of successful examinees.

