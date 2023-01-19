President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. delivers his arrival statement to members of his cabinet, various lawmakers, and consultants at the Villamor Airbase on January 5, 2023 after arriving from a state visit to China. Philippine News Agency, ABS-CBN News

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. vowed he would not "concede" to any claims being made "against" the country's territory, saying this is the "red line" in diplomacy.

In an interview with Bloomberg at the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, Marcos said Beijing and Manila are working towards establishing a direct line in cases of any incidents in the West Philippine Sea.

"We cannot concede any of the territorial claims that are being made against our established territory," said Marcos in an interview aired by RTVM.

"That is the red line, that will not move and that is something we cannot cross because that is a very slippery road from there," he added.

Asked what the country is doing after the reported swarming of Chinese militias in the West Philippine Sea, Marcos said the government has already sent diplomatic protests regarding this.

Marcos told Chinese President Xi Jinping during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) and his state visit in China last week that "we have to find a system so these sort of things do not happen."

"If you'd look, we call them incidents that had been going on in the past few weeks, months. [It's an] indication of poor communication between the two sides," he said, referring to the need to establish a direct communication line between governments on the disputed waters.

"I suggested and I think we are going to establish it, is that we will have a line of communication that is higher up," noted Marcos.

Marcos Jr. has said that instead of a "partnership," Manila and Beijing recently an agreement in which "China will not stop our fishermen from fishing" in the West Philippine Sea.

Former National Security Adviser Clarita Carlos earlier said China raised the possibility of partnership with the country's fishing villages amid the ongoing tensions in the disputed waters.

Beijing claims almost all of the resource-rich South China Sea, through which trillions of dollars in trade pass annually. Along with the Philippines, rival claimants are Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan.

China has ignored a 2012 ruling from a UN-backed tribunal that its claim is without basis.

The President said the maritime issue is something that keeps him up at night.