President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. speaks with Presidential Management Staff Zenaida Angping during the seventh cabinet meeting at the Malacañang Palace on Monday, September 12, 2022. Yummie Dingding , PPA/ Pool

MANILA — The former head of President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr's Presidential Management Staff has been nominated as the country's ambassador to France, a document from the Commission on Appointments (CA) has shown.

Zenaida Angping, who supposedly took a break from her duties in December last year, was designated as ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary to the French Republic on Jan. 13.

CA said they received Angping's receipt of appointment only on Jan. 17.

She will have a "concurrent jurisdiction over the Principality of Monaco, with the salary and emoluments of a Chief of Mission," the document dated Jan. 18 read.

Malacañang has yet to issue a statement as of this story's posting, but state-run PTV already made an announcement regarding this during its morning show.

On Dec. 2 last year, Presidential Communications Secretary Cheloy Garafil did not say how long Angping will be on leave but said Marcos Jr. has approved her break.

Her leave came weeks following a report that her husband, former Manila Rep. Harry Angping, was allegedly arrested in Thailand ahead of Marcos Jr.'s attendance to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leaders' Meeting for alleged sexual harassment.