President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. departs for Davos, Switzerland on Sunday to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) from January 16-20. Rolando Mailo, PNA/File

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said that his entry into Philippine politics was not a personal choice, but simply a matter of political survival for him and his family following their "dark" years of exile from the Philippines.

In an interview Thursday with World Economic Forum President Borge Brende in Davos, Switzerland, Marcos Jr. recalled that he initially did not want to become a politician.

However, the need to defend his family politically pushed him to run for an Ilocos Norte congressional seat shortly after the Marcoses came out of exile in the United States in the early 90s.

"After we came from the United States, after exile, when we were first allowed to come back, the political issue was Marcos," the Philippine leader said.

"And for us, we, for us to defend ourselves politically, somebody had to enter politics and be in the political arena. So that at least, not only the legacy of my father but even our own survival required that somebody go into politics."

The president said that the years of their exile in the United States were dark days not only for the Marcoses, but for the entire Philippines as well.

"We were in exile for six years so we weren’t sure if we were coming back at all, physically coming back. My father never made it back. He died in Hawaii. So that was a very trying time, those were dark days for the family and I dare say even for the country," he said.

After a stint in Congress, Marcos Jr. served as governor of Ilocos Norte for three consecutive terms from 1998 to 2007. He was again elected to Congress in 2007, and to the Philippine Senate in 2010. In 2016, he ran as vice president but lost to Leni Robredo. He eventually won as president in 2022 with 31 million votes.

"Every lieutenant wants to be a general right? Every clerk wants to be the CEO. So I’m saying if I’m going to be in politics, let’s do the best we can and take it as far as we can take it. So we just never stop. But you know, this is your career now, so work hard at it and do it well," Marcos Jr said.

"Do it the best that you can. And I was blessed that the Filipino, the voting population, the voters --- Filipino voters agreed with the message that we put out during the campaign and return a very strong mandate for the presidency."