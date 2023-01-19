Shoppers in masks wait for their turn to enter the Guadalupe Public Market in Makati City on January 13, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – The Department of Health assures that the country is “prepared and continuously prepares for COVID-19”.

This, even if the World Health Organization Emergency Committee should eventually decide that the disease no longer presents as a global health emergency.

“The virus is here to stay and the Philippines will continue to be cautious and vigilant by continuously practicing our protocols, safeguards, and imposing our current restrictions which are relatively lenient already,” the DOH said in a message to reporters.

The committee is set to convene on January 27 to determine whether or not COVID still poses as an emergency around the world.

Meanwhile, the extension of the state of calamity due to COVID-19 in the Philippines remains up in the air as the President has yet to decide on the DOH’s recommendations in favor of this.

The memorandum recommending this was submitted to the Office of the President late last year.

Health Officer-in-Charge Maria Rosario Vergeire earlier said that there remains a “small probability” that the state of calamity will be extended.

“In any instance that cases should rise, we can adapt and adjust our protocols accordingly. To reiterate, the national government is ready and continues to prepare for any situation that may arise. Our hospitals are following the accordion policy to ensure that our healthcare system is prepared to manage the cases should there be a rapid increase in hospitalization.”

The agency advises the public to continue assessing their risks and employing layers of protection to prevent transmission not only of COVID-19 but other communicable diseases.

“It is important to be up to date in our vaccinations both routine and for COVID-19 as these serves as our best defense in preventing severe illness caused by vaccine preventable diseases and COVID-19 among others,” the DOH added.

