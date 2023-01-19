Ex-Comelec chairs Davide, Demetriou visit poll office

Former Comelec Commissioner Hilario Davide, Jr. ABS-CBN News/file

Commission on Elections (Comelec) officials welcomed its former chiefs Hilario Davide, Jr. and Harriet Demetriou at its main office in Manila for a walk along the “historical windows” that tell the history of Philippine elections.

Davide and Demetriou also viewed their portraits displayed at the corridors of the Comelec’s 8th floor and joined a breakfast with the poll body's current officials.

Comelec chair George Erwin Garcia led the welcome, along with Commissioners Soccoro Inting, Aimee Ferolino, Marlon Casquejo, Nelson Celis, and Ernesto Maceda, Jr.

Last Monday, former Comelec chairs Sheriff Abas, Benjamin Abalos, Sr., and Christian Monsod also came for a similar visit where Garcia said that the narration of the commission's history serves as a reminder to its personnel to improve its service and to remind the public of the importance of protecting the country’s democracy.