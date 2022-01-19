'Import pa more': Lacson blasts DA plan to import galunggong

MANILA - A government plan to import 60,000 metric tons of fish, including galunggong, will 'kill' Filipino fishermen, presidential aspirant Panfilo Lacson said Wednesday.

"Import pa more! After killing our farmers by importing vegetables and fruits, it is the turn of our fishermen to die," he said on Twitter.

The Department of Agriculture on Tuesday said the Philippines will import 60,000 metric tons of small pelagic fish to offset a possible supply deficit.

Agriculture Secretary William Dar noted that typhoon Odette, which battered central and southern in December, caused some P3.97 billion worth of damage in fishing sector and left its production capacity "in question."

Dar added that high fish prices would accelerate inflation.

In a statement, Lacson noted the DA "has a history of allowing potential corruption in importing agricultural products such as pork, poultry and fish and seafood products."

"If corruption infects the Department of Agriculture that should be at the forefront of food security efforts, it goes beyond human conscience," he added.