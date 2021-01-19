Total COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad now at 13,605

MANILA - The number of Filipinos abroad who have contracted COVID-19 rose to 13,605 on Tuesday as 14 new cases were recorded, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said.

The DFA reported 2 new recoveries and no new fatality among those infected.

The number of those currently being treated abroad for the disease is 3,980, as 8,684 of those infected have recovered, while 941 have died.

Those undergoing treatment are broken down as follows by region: 765 in the Asia Pacific, 598 in Europe, 2,536 in the Middle East and Africa, and 81 in the Americas.

In the Philippines, COVID-19 has so far sickened 504,084 people. The tally includes 9,978 deaths, 466,249 recoveries, and 27,857 active cases.

The new coronavirus is believed to have first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019.

Data from US-based Johns Hopkins University showed that almost 95.6 million people globally have contracted COVID-19, with the US, India, Brazil, Russia and the United Kingdom (UK) having the highest number of cumulative cases as of this posting.

The UK in December last year detected a reportedly more infectious COVID-19 strain, leading some countries to impose new lockdown and travel restrictions to stem its spread.

Over 2 million people have died while more than 52.7 million have recovered, according to the JHU’s running tally.

