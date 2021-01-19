QC puts 4 areas under ‘special concern' lockdown after COVID-19 surge

MANILA — The local government of Quezon City on Tuesday said it has put 4 areas under "special concern" lockdown to control the surge of new COVID-19 cases, which was blamed on the residents’ participation in holiday-related activities.

In a statement, the QC government said some 250 families would be affected by the lockdown. The LGU also assured providing food packs and necessities for the families under quarantine.

Here were the areas placed under special concern lockdown by the Quezon City Epidemiology and Disease Surveillance Unit (CESU) based on the city government’s announcement on Tuesday:

-No. 62 Agno Extension in Barangay Tatalon

-No. 1 Salary Street in Barangay Sangandaan

-No. 54 Interior, Magsalin Street in Barangay Apolonio Samson

- 9C, 9D, 97 La Felonila Street in Barangay Damayang Lagi

This raised the number of areas under special concern lockdown to 6, according to the statement.



“The MCP HOA (homeowners’ association) and a portion of the Pingkian 1, Central B in Barangay Pasong Tamo have been under special concern lockdown as well since Jan. 7 and Jan. 14, respectively,” the statement read.

Forty-eight individuals in MCP HOA, the statement added, have tested negative from the disease, based on their swab test results.

The city’s CESU prescribed special concern lockdowns in areas or places where there were reportedly case-clustering and possible community transmission.

Some 60 families were affected in the Agno Extension in Barangay Tatalon. Salary Street in Barangay Sangandaan, meanwhile, had 5 families under strict quarantine, according to the LGU.

A total of 14 “index” cases were reported in Magsalin Street in Barangay Apolonio Samson, with 60 families under lockdown. One hundred fifty families were affected, meanwhile, in La Felonila Street.

“We are working closely with the affected barangays to ensure that the quarantine period will be properly implemented and that their needs will also be provided,” Mayor Joy Belmonte said.

CESU Head Dr. Rolly Cruz said the families in lockdown areas would undergo swab testing.

“However, even if they tested negative, all will still have to finish the 14-day mandatory quarantine period to check if they will develop any symptoms during the said period,” Cruz explained.

