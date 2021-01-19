Philippines reports 1,357 new COVID-19 cases; total at 504,084

Manila city health officials participate in the COVID-19 vaccination simulation held at the Universidad de Manila on January 19, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News



MANILA — The Philippines' total COVID-19 cases climbed to 504,084 on Tuesday after the Department of Health (DOH) reported 1,357 new infections.

The additional tally does not include data from 4 laboratories that failed to submit their results on time.

Topping the list of areas with the most number of new COVID-19 cases are Davao City with 130, Rizal province with 71, Quezon City with 66, Pampanga with 54, and Benguet with 52.

Davao City has repeatedly been included in the top areas with additional cases, which the DOH previously attributed to non-compliance with health standards.

Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), where Benguet belongs, is also among the regions with higher number of new cases, according to the DOH.

The department also reported 69 new COVID-related deaths, or a total of 9,978 fatalities. A large majority or 56 of the new deaths were reclassified and were initially logged as recoveries.

Meanwhile, 324 new recovered patients were recorded, bringing the number of total recoveries to 466,249.

The DOH said the increase in cases is mostly seen outside Metro Manila and that they are monitoring the spike in cases in Cebu, Region II and the CAR, among others.

