PH can revoke emergency use of COVID-19 vaccines in case of adverse effects — FDA

MANILA — The Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday assured the public that an emergency use authorization (EUA) granted for a COVID-19 vaccine can be revoked in case of adverse reactions from patients.

This, as Pfizer investigates the deaths of 29 elderly people who received its COVID-19 vaccine in Norway. Norway’s Institute of Public Health and other experts have said it is important to note that the patients were of advance age and had serious illnesses and the mortality rate among the said sector was high.

Currently, Pfizer is the only COVID-19 vaccine that has received an emergency use authorization (EUA) from the Philippines.

FDA Director General Eric Domingo said adverse effects for any vaccine may result in either the revision of the vaccine’s condition for use or the revocation of the EUA.

“At any time po maaaring bawiin ang EUA. Hindi naman ito registration. Anytime we get new data katulad ng sinabi ko tungkol sa allergy o elderly we can always incorporate it in the EUA and revise conditions for use,” he said during a Laging Handa briefing.

(At any time, an EUA can be revoked. This is not a registration. Anytime we get new data such as the one about allergies or the elderly, we can always incorporate it in the EUA and revise conditions for use.)

The Pfizer EUA already has a warning against those with severe allergies to vaccines.

Domingo said the advisory on the elderly may be added if it is proven that the vaccine is linked to the deaths in Norway.

“Ang mangyayari po ay mag-iingat na sa very elderly lalo na 'yung mga more than 85 at 90 years old at saka very frail, na 'yun talagang madaming sakit at mahinang mahina na ang katawan,” he said.

(What will happen is that we’ll be very careful with the very elderly, especially those more than 85, 90 years old and very frail and those with many illnesses.)

Domingo said they are coordinating with Pfizer so they can update the protocol once they learn more about what happened in Norway.

“Ito naman ang maganda na hindi tayo 'yung pinaka-unang gumamit,” the official pointed out.

(Not being the first to use has such advantages.)

He said this allows Filipinos to avoid such adverse reactions in the future.

He assured the public that Pfizer is required to share new information to the FDA.