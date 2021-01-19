Paid Pandemic Leave bill gets House committee nod

MANILA - The House Committee on Labor has approved the proposed Paid Pandemic Leave bill.

The Committee approved the Committee Report on House Bill 7909 authored by Gabriela Rep. Arlene Brosas.

As filed, the bill mandates that the pandemic leave will be 14 days worth of full daily rate for the employee, or up to as many as 60 days at 80% the daily rate of the employee.

In the amended bill, the pay refers to the daily basic pay including fixed monetized allowances given without conditions.

“In the committee deliberations, we insisted that the paid pandemic leave benefit must be equal to workers’ full pay and not just the basic pay. By full pay, we refer to the daily basic pay and other benefits including monetary benefits granted by the employer to workers without conditions,” Brosas said.

Funds will be sourced from the Department of Labor and Employment.

The following are qualified to avail of the paid pandemic leave:

a confirmed case of COVID-19 or any emerging infectious disease

a suspect COVID-19 case or a case of any emerging infectious disease

a probable COVID-19 case or any emerging infectious disease

a close contact of a COVID-19 case or any any emerging infectious disease

one who has a family member who is a confirmed COVID-19 case or a case of any any emerging infectious disease

those involuntarily placed out of work or on floating status because of the effects of the pandemic but remains employed

If approved, all places of work will be covered, and security of tenure is guaranteed.

The approval by the House committee paves the way for the bill to be submitted to the full House of Representatives for consideration.

“We thank the House Committee on Labor and Employment for the swift action on our proposed measure and for their recognition of the importance of granting paid pandemic leaves on top of the regular leave credits," Brosas said.

"Labor unions and organizations must also be credited for their strong support to this measure,” she added.

The Gabriela lawmaker reiterated that companies have nothing to worry about the measure since the national government, through the DOLE, will shoulder the reimbursements for the leave benefits.

“Sa pamamagitan ng paid pandemic leaves, ginagarantiya natin na tuluy-tuloy ang kita ng mga manggagawa kahit naka-quarantine sila at kahit naka-floating status o pinag-forced leave sila ng kumpanya," said Brosas.

"Hindi dapat na maging ‘no work, no pay’ ang mga nagpapagaling na manggagawa, gayundin ang mga empleyadong apektado ng partial operations o temporary closure ng kumpanya.”

