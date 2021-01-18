LPA near Eastern Samar could turn into first storm of 2021

MANILA - A low pressure area east of Guiuan, Eastern Samar could turn into the first storm of 2021, weather bureau PAGASA said Tuesday.

The LPA has a "50 percent" chance of strengthening into tropical depression Auring, according to PAGASA weather forecaster Benison Estareja.

It was last estimated 65 kilometers east of Guiuan, Eastern Samar as of 3 a.m., he added.

"Ito ay may katamtamang tsansa na maging isang bagyo...possible within the next 48 hours. Nandun din ang scenario na dahil ito'y malapit na ito sa kalupaan ay mananatili na lang as a low pressure area," Estareja told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(It has a moderate chance to become a storm...possible within the next 48 hours. As it nears land, there's also a scenario that it may remain as a low pressure area.)

The brewing storm will bring scattered rains over Eastern Visayas and Bicol region on Tuesday, the state weather bureau said.

It will also bring moderate to at times heavy rains over Caraga, Western and Central Visayas, Zamboanga del Norte, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, and Quezon.

The northeast monsoon, or hanging amihan, will bring light rains over Cagayan Valley, Apayao, Ifugao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, and Aurora.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will experience isolated rains also due to amihan.

The rest of Mindanao may experience flashfloods or landslides brought by isolated rains due to localized thunderstorms, PAGASA said.