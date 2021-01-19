House OKs bill giving additional benefits to solo parents

MANILA - Voting 208-0, the House of Representatives has approved on 3rd and final reading House Bill 8097 which amends Republic Act 8972 to give additional benefits to solo parents.

The measure was sponsored by Committee on Revision on Laws Chair Cheryl Deloso Montalla and Gabriela Rep. Arlene Brosas.

Previously, Brosas announced that the bill will add the following benefits to solo parents:

- Ten percent discount on children's clothing materials; baby's milk, food and supplements and sanitary diapers; medicines, vaccines and medical supplements; medical and dental services, diagnostic and laboratory fees, and professional fees; and basic school supplies.

- Seven days of parental leave with pay, regardless of employment status as long as solo parent has rendered at least 6 months of service

”Malaking pakinabang, at malaking hakbang din sa pagsulong ng karapatan, kagalingan, kalusugan, at kabuhayan ng ating mga solo parents at ng kanilang mga anak ang nilalaman nitong panukala," she said.



The bill will be transmitted to the Senate for that chamber’s action.

RELATED VIDEO