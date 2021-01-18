217 contacts of Filipino with UK COVID variant under isolation: official

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA - Some 217 contacts of the Filipino who was infected with the more contagious COVID-19 variant found in the UK have been swabbed, an official said Tuesday.

Authorities were able to trace up to 2nd generation of the patient's contacts, said Dr. Rolly Cruz, head of the Quezon City epidemiology and surveillance unit.

All are now under a strict 14-day quarantine, he added.

"Karamihan ay na-swab na hanggang second level. Inaantay na lang natin ang resulta nito," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(Majority up to the second level have been swabbed. We're just awaiting results.)

The male patient, who resides in Quezon City and arrived Jan. 7 from Dubai, is now asymptomatic, QC Mayor Joy Belmonte earlier said.

"Okay na po siya, tapos na po ang kaniyang antibiotics. Antayin na lang po natin ang tapos ng kaniyang quarantine period," Cruz said.

(He's okay, he has finished his antibiotics. We're just waiting for him to finish his quarantine period.)