Zubiri reaches out to netizens on stance vs people's initiative

Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri took to social media on the chamber's strong opposition against the people's initiative on Charter change.

Zubiri, who filed Resolution of Both Houses number 6, also explained why the Senate opted to entertain the idea of amending the economic provisions of the 1987 Constitution.

“Pinagmumulan ngayon ng takot at pagkalito sa people’s initiative dahil hindi nagkakaroon ng katapatan kung ano ang magiging epekto at intensyon sa likod ng mungkahing ito. Kung matutuloy ang pagtatangkang ito, mawawalan ng boses ang senado sa proseso ng pagbabago ng Konstitusyon," Zubiri said.

"Kaya napagkasunuan naming isulong ang pagsusuri sa (economic) provisions. Naniniwala tayo na ang Konstitusyon, dapat sumabay sa realidad ng pangangailangan,” he added.

But for Senator Risa Hontiveros, her colleagues must be careful in entertaining charter change at this point.

"I am strongly, with all due respect, cautioning my colleagues: the ChaCha journey is treacherous, impractical, divisive, and unwise. Why are we attempting to solve our economic problems by creating another problem? ChaCha can be transformative, but NOT when it is triggered by multiple hidden agendas, power struggle, and in-group bickering," said Hontiveros in a statement.

Hontiveros also echoed Senate Minority Leader Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III's apprehension about the timing and real agenda of those pushing for chacha.

"Let us not get distracted by the shiny allure of ChaCha, when, beneath all the gloss, it will only trap us in a never-ending cycle of political maneuvering," Hontiveros said.

Senator Lito Lapid meantime underlined the major questions which according to him, must be answered before Congress considers Charter change.

"Amending our Constitution is not a simple matter. There are a lot of questions that will need to be addressed. First is whether there is a need to amend the Constitution. Then what should be changed or amended. Finally, how do we go about it?" Lapid, in a statement said.

"In every step, there are a lot of voices that need to be heard, a lot of things that need to be studied. But the most important thing that needs to be established in this process is for whom is the proposed Charter Change? Who stands to benefit from any proposed amendment?" Lapid added.

Senator Jinggoy Estrada is confident that RBH6 enjoys the support of majority of his colleagues.

H called on the People's Initiative for Reform and Modernization Action (PIRMA) to stop their signature drive, and listen to the President who said that PI is "divisive."

“Sana tigilan na nila yung kanilang ginagawang pagpirma sa ano, because for me that is one way if deceiving the people,” Estrada said.