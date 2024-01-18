LTO eyes 'agency-to-agency' deal on driver's license cards

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) is pushing for a possible government agency-to-agency transaction for the delivery of plastic driver’s license cards.

LTO chief Assistant Secretary Vigor Mendoza II said they are exploring all options to resolve their driver's license card supply issue.

“Ngayon ang pinakabago namin yung agency-to-agency. Bibili na lang kami dito sa government printing office, which ever comes first now. So pag lumabas yugn OSG opinion na maayos na lahat, then we can implement the donation. Pagka yung agency-to-agency naman, 6 million cards yan. Pag na-go yan, then we go ahead with the acquisition. Ang problema natin lahat ng plano naantala,” Mendoza said.

“I’m more confident, in fact ang aking kabayo ngayon yung agency-to-agency eh….it’s like a race. I think the agency-to-agency will be the mode of acquisition that will bring the cards first down to the end users,” Mendoza added.

According to Mendoza, the possible government agencies that could supply or print the driver’s licenses include the National Printing Office, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, or the APO Printing Unit Inc.

Mendoza explained that it is up to the Department of Transportation whether to push through with the idea.

“May proposal 'yan, short of bidding 'yan eh. It is one of the alternative modes of procurement provided for by the government procurement act. May mga rekisitos po yan na kailangang sundan, one of which the first step that we have done is the formal quotations from the printing offices. They will have to undergo technical test,” Mendoza said.

Mendoza is also optimistic that the injunction order issued by the court against the over 3 million plastic cards will soon be lifted.

A court earlier issued an injunction order on the procurement of plastic cards due to issues raised by a losing bidder.

“Nung nag-bidding nga last year, that's 5.2 million license cards…we thought that was the solution already because that would cover the 2023 demand plus a portion of 2024, tapos pagpagsok ng 2024 kaya na natin. Hindi natin inaasahan na bibigyan tayo ng injunction ng korte. We’re hoping na ma-lift na yung injunction,” Mendoza said.

The LTO chief asked for more understanding from the public as he promised to do better to solve the issue.

“Alam niyo, humihingi ako ng pasensya sa ating publiko. LTO has been trying to solve this problem from day 1. Akala natin naayos na natin yung problema nung nag-bidding tayo last year kaso na-injunction naman po tayo,” Mendoza said.

He also explained the agency’s decision to accept the donation of plastic cards from a private group.

“Hindi naman natin kailangang tumanggap pero kung magbibigay sa atin ng libre na wala namang tali, free from anything, makakatipid ang gobyerno ng malaking pera para sa bagay na yan,” Mendoza said.