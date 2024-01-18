A temporary vegetable trading post near Barangay Puguis in La Trinidad, Benguet on April 15, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The PAGASA agrometeorological station in La Trinidad, Benguet logged the lowest temperature this northeast monsoon or amihan season and year yet at 10.8°C on Thursday morning.

Metro Manila also recorded its coldest temperature this season and year at 20.1°C at the Science Garden in Quezon City around 5 a.m. Thursday.

Previous season records of the La Trinidad and Science Garden stations were at 12.1°C on January 12 and 20.2°C on January 14.

Other PAGASA stations that recorded temperatures 20.0°C or lower include:

Basco, Batanes 17.4°C

Casiguran, Aurora 18.0°C

Tanay, Rizal 18.1°C

Abucay, Bataan 18.6°C

Laoag City 19.2°C

Tuguegarao City 19.6°C

Clark, Pampanga 19.9°C

Mulanay, Quezon 20.0°C

The all-time coldest temperature national record was 6.3°C registered in Baguio City, on January 18, 1961, exactly 63 years ago today.

On the other hand, Metro Manila's lowest temperature ever was recorded on January 11, 1914 in Port Area, Manila at 14.5°C.

Apart from nippy weather, light rains will also be experienced in Cagayan Valley and Aurora, PAGASA said.

The present amihan surge is already weakening and may temporarily recede this weekend. A fresh surge is forecast to begin late Sunday through midweek next week.

