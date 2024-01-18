Immigration dismisses 4 lawyers over 9G visa scam

Bureau of Immigration Manila. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The Bureau of Immigration (BI) has dismissed 4 lawyers in its legal department as it investigates the 9G visas granted to supposed workers of fake corporations, including those involved in Philippine Offshore Gaming Operations (POGO).

The BI said last December that four of its lawyers were being investigated as at least 400 foreigners were petitioned by fake companies.

The 4 lawyers were removed from their posts last November 30, BI spokesperson Dana Sandoval said in a text message.

The BI added that its fact-finding committee had started its probe last December 12.

Last Monday, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said that he ordered a thorough investigation into the BI legal department after "thousands" of 9G visas were issued to fake corporations.

Remulla also ordered the BI to refrain from granting visas to corporations that are not registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission.