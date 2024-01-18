IBON predicts P30 to P35 minimum fare in coming years

MANILA — Commuters in the Philippines may have to get ready for a P30 to P35 minimum fare in the coming years following the government's PUV modernization program, IBON Foundation Executive Director Sonny Africa said.

Africa said jeepney operators who agree to the modernization program may go into debt just to afford the newer vehicles.

“Yung disruption ng jeepney modernization, babalikan ng mga drivers-operators na hindi makasabay, at 'yung mga pumasok at nagsara, nag-bangkarote, hindi mabayaran ang utang. And secondly, babalikatin ng commuters in terms of interrupted services or in all likelihood, higher fares,” he said.

“Possibility of commuters facing likely higher fare hikes,” he added.

The P30 to P35 fare increase can happen even if the government will extend subsidies or aid to the PUV sector, Africa said.

But an unsteady assistance to the sector can result to a call for fare hike, which can result to up to P50 minimum fare “within the next five years,” he said.

“Ang pinaka-danger d'yan para salbahin 'yung industriya, magtataas ng fares... Ang aming fearless forecast dyan magkakaroon ng slightly less jeeps lalo na pag nakita na they cannot afford to consolidate. Pero for a few months, 'yung consolidated na mga enterprises will operate. Pero after a few months, pag nakita na 'yung fares ay hindi sapat para i-support yung kanilang consolidation, magkaka-pressure for a fare hike,” Africa explained.

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) earlier this month dismissed concerns that the public utility vehicle modernization program could lead to a significant hike in jeepney fares.

The agency noted that some PUV operators consolidated as early as 2017 and kept the boarding fare for modernized jeepneys at P11 for some time.