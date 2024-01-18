'Gutter level talk': Teodoro blasts Chinese official over Marcos 'insult'

President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. signs into law the General Appropriations Act (GAA) of 2024 or the national budget at the Ceremonial hall of the Malacañan Palace on Dec. 20, 2023. KJ Rosales, PPA pool

MANILA — Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. has accused a Chinese foreign ministry official of insulting President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and stooping to what he called “low and gutter level talk.”

In a statement released on Wednesday, Teodoro accused spokesperson Mao Ning of “spouting State-sanctioned propaganda and disinformation.”

China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning reacts to a question during a press conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing, China, January 15, 2024. Mark R. Cristino, EPA-EFE.

The defense chief was reacting to Mao’s statement on Tuesday suggesting that “Marcos read more books to properly understand the ins and outs of the Taiwan issue.”

This, after Marcos congratulated Taiwan’s President-elect Lai Ching-Te. In his social media accounts, Marcos posted on January 15 that he is looking forward “to close collaboration, strengthening mutual interests, fostering peace, and ensuring prosperity for our peoples in the years ahead.”

“It is unfortunate that the PRC Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson stooped to such low and gutter level talk—resorting to insulting our president and the Filipino nation, and further debasing herself, the Ministry, and Party she represents in the process,” Teodoro said in a statement.

Teodoro said that while it is unfortunate that the Chinese official resulted to insulting the Philippine president, he was no longer surprised by this.

“It is unfortunate, but I am, myself, unsurprised. The spokesperson’s statements were ‘on brand.’ We, and the world, should not expect more,” he said.

As a result of Marcos’ congratulatory message to Lai, Beijing summoned Philippine Ambassador to China Jaime Florcruz to demand an explanation.

In an event organized by the Chinese Embassy in Manila on Wednesday night, Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian reiterated China’s call for the Philippines to recognize its commitment to the one-China policy.

“The one-China policy is the political premise on which China establish diplomatic relations with the Philippines. We should strengthen instead of shake… China urges the Philippines to stay committed to the one-China policy pursued by Philippine administrations since the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and the Philippines, respect China’s internal affairs, and handle Taiwan-related issues prudently,” Huang said in his speech.

China claims self-governing Taiwan as its own, but the island sees itself as distinct.