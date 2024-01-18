Estrada 'hopeful, nervous' ahead of PDAF case promulgation

Senator Jinggoy Estrada admitted Thursday that he is both “hopeful” and “nervous” as the clock ticks on his plunder case promulgation scheduled Friday at the Sandiganbayan.

Estrada was referring to the plunder charge he is facing before the Sandiganbayan that stemmed from the P183-million worth of alleged kickbacks from supposed fake projects in collusion with businesswoman Janet Lim Napoles.

The case is based from the Commission on Audit’s 2007 to 2009 report on how Estrada supposedly spent his Priority Development Assistance Fund (PDAF).

Asked for his thoughts on his promulgation, Estrada said: “I hope it will be favorable.”

“Let’s find out tomorrow,” he added.

The promulgation on his case will finally happen after 10 years of waiting, Estrada said, compared to the 4-year litigation of the similar case involving fellow senator Senator Ramon “Bong” Revilla, Jr.

“I hope we’ll get a favorable decision. It has affected me and my whole family. Hanggang di nare-resolve itong kaso ko parang may sort of Damocles (sword) hanging (over) my head,” Estrada said.

Estrada’s promulgation is scheduled at 9 a.m. He will attend the promulgation with his wife, Precy.