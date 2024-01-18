A view of the combination of the Tianzhou-7 cargo spacecraft and a Long March-7 Y8 carrier rocket being transferred at Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in south China, Jan. 15, 2024. EPA-EFE/Xinhua

MANILA — The Philippine Space Agency (PhilSA) said Thursday that debris from China's latest rocket launch was projected to have fallen near Bajo de Masinloc and Cabra Island in the West Philippine Sea.

PhilSA said Beijing's Long March 7 was launched from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in Wenchang, Hainan at around 10:27 p.m. on January 17, Wednesday.

Unburned debris from rockets is designed to be discarded as it enters space.

While falling debris from the Long March 7 rocket is unlikely to fall on land or inhabited areas, it could pose danger to ships, aircraft, fishing boats, and other vessels that would pass the drop zones, the agency warned.

The debris can also float around the area and wash toward nearby coasts, it said.

"Additionally, the possibility of an uncontrolled re-entry to the atmosphere of the rocket’s upper stages returning from outer space cannot be ruled out at this time," PhilSA said.

PhilSA urged the public to inform authorities if suspected debris was seen.

It also warned against retrieving or coming in close contact with possible debris, which could contain remnants of toxic substances, such as rocket fuel.



In December, China also launched a rocket. Its remnants likely fell in the West Philippine Sea, authorities said.