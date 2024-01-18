Cop linked to missing beauty queen sacked

A police major being linked to the disappearance of beauty queen Catherine Camilon has been removed from the service, the Philippine National Police-Calabarzon office said Thursday.

PNP 4A RD Police Brigadier Gen. Paul Kenneth Lucas confirmed the dismissal of Police Major Allan Avena de Castro, one of the suspects in the missing beauty queen’s case.

Camilon was reported missing by her family on October 17. She was last seen October 12.

De Castro earlier confirmed his relationship with Camilon but remained silent about the beauty queen’s disappearance. The PNP Internal Affairs Service earlier said De Castro will face charges of conduct unbecoming of a police officer.

De Castro, his driver and 2 other persons are suspects in Camilon's disappearance.