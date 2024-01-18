Baguio City Public Information Office/Facebook

MANILA — The diarrhea outbreak in Baguio City is over, Mayor Benjamin Magalong said on Thursday.

“We are now experiencing the usual occurrences of disease in our population in the city of Baguio, meaning, ito na yung mga usual cases na nararamdaman natin,” he said in a press conference.

"We can now confidently say that we are already out of the woods. The outbreak is over," added the official.

Magalong said the water supply from the water district was safe to drink. However, authorities are investigating water delivery services as the potential cause of the outbreak, he said.

“I can confidently say na lahat nung klaseng test na ginawa natin sa water na supplied by the water district, it is...completely and absolutely safe. So in short, you can now drink directly from the faucet, ganoon ka-potable water natin,” he said.

But Magalong warned the public against drinking water from other sources.

“Pag meron tangkeng dinadaanan yan ho, kelangan ng filtration dyan,” he said.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

The city's epidemiology surveillance unit head, Dr. Donabel Panes, said there was an 80 percent decrease in cases to 300 from 1620 in the past seven days.

She added that samples from deep wells tested positive for total coliform and E. coli. These are the water sources of the delivery trucks that supply water to some households and establishments, she said.

The local government is shifting its investigation to the possible liability of the water delivery services, Magalong said.

“We’ll be coming up with stringent measures and methodologies, parameters mas strikto ngayon para sigurado tayo na highly compliant sila sa health standards and sanitation,” he said.

Watch more News on iWantTFC