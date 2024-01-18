13 onion-producing barangays in Bongabon hit by armyworms attack

Thirteen out of the 22 onion-producing barangays of Bongabon, Nueva Ecija have been attacked by harabas, or armyworms, the local government said.

Armyworms are pests that can significantly reduce onion production since they can demolish an entire farm overnight.

Farmers have long feared armyworms since they affect their livelihood. Bongabon is considered as the traditional onion capital of the country.

Farmer Dan Alfaro said he only harvested 30 percent of expected produce due to the pests.

But the Department of Agriculture said the situation is still manageable.

"Regularly, namamanage naman ang harabas or armyworms. Ngayon nag eexpand din tayo ng production areas like sa Mindoro, sa Mindanao meron na rin," said DA spokesperson Asec Arnel De Mesa.

"Hindi natin nakikita na may malaking epekto sa ngayon yung harabas," he added.

Farmers said onion supply is likely to remain stable since many farmers planted onions, owing to good price of the bulb last year.

However, they are lamenting the low farmgate price of onions, which has dipped to as low as P20/kilo for white onions.

Department of Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. earlier said the agency does not have the budget to help farmers attacked by pests.

However, the DA clarified they have other assistance for farmers.

"Nandyan available 'yung mga binhi, pataba, makinarya, insurance," De Mesa added.