Tulfo seeks construction of 'well-equipped' evacuation centers all over PH

Young people walk along a muddy playground in their neighborhood. Residents living in low lying areas near the Marikina river wait for the weather to clear before tackling the muddy part of their community in San Mateo Rizal, on Sept. 29, 2022, days after typhoon Karding (Noru) brought heavy rains. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Sen. Raffy Tulfo on Wednesday day said he has filed a bill that seeks to establish "well-equipped" evacuation centers in all municipalities and cities in the country.

The Philippines is ranked among the most vulnerable nations to the impacts of climate change.

Tulfo lamented the usual practice of turning covered courts and other public spaces into evacuation sites even if they are unsuitable to accommodate a large number of people.

“When disaster and calamities strike, covered courts, gymnasiums, schools, and even churches serve as evacuation areas... These areas are jam-packed when the situation worsens. Diseases; existing and unforeseen may also spread because these areas do not meet standard measures for a proper and well-ventilated evacuation center,” Tulfo noted in his bill.

Under Senate Bill No. 1652, filed last Jan. 11, each location for every evacuation center will be determined by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), in close coordination with the LGUs concerned.

Tulfo underscored the need for evacuation centers that have basic facilities, accessible location and adequate emergency supplies, such as water, medicine and relief goods considering that the Philippines is one of the most typhoon-prone countries in the world.

Approximately 19 to 20 typhoons enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility annually, Tulfo noted, citing data from the Climate Change Knowledge Portal for Development Practitioners and Policy Makers.