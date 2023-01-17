Shear line to bring rains over Metro Manila, parts of Luzon: PAGASA

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- A shear line over the eastern sections of Southern Luzon and Visayas will bring rains to parts of Luzon on Wednesday, according to state weather bureau PAGASA.

In its latest 24-hour public weather forecast, PAGASA said cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms are possible over Metro Manila, CALABARZON, Bicol Region, Nueva Ecija, Bulacan, and Aurora due to the shear line.

Flooding or landslides due to moderate to heavy rains are likely in these areas, said state meteorologists.

Meanwhile, Apayao and Cagayan Valley may have cloudy skies with rains due to the northeast monsoon or amihan. The rest of Luzon will also be affected by the amihan on Wednesday, PAGASA noted.

The rest of the country, meanwhile, may face partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms.

--TeleRadyo, 18 January 2023