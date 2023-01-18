Police officers attend the Simultaneous Oath-Taking and Donning of Ranks of 2nd Level Uniformed Personnel (PCpl-PMAJ) under the CY 2022 Regular Promotion program at the Manila Police District headquarters in Manila on January 10, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

The Philippine National Police (PNP) assured that it has an ongoing cleansing of ranks among lower level officers, simultaneously conducted with the appeal for courtesy resignation of senior police officers.

“While ongoing po itong panawagan sa courtesy resignation ng third level officers, hindi naman huminto 'yung proseso dun sa paglilinis natin sa hanay ng mga second level officers, [o 'yung mga] mula patrolman hanggang Lt. Colonel. At 'yung ginagawa nating internal cleansing dyan, [ang] strategy natin 'yung pag-conduct ng case buildup, pati 'yung pag-conduct natin ng operation, 'pag mayroon tayong nabubuo na kaso laban sa kanila,” PNP Spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo told reporters Wednesday.

When asked on the difference of approach regarding cleansing among lower and senior level officers, Fajardo said she cannot make a definite statement yet as of writing.

“Ayaw ko po pangunahan kung magkakaroon din ng courtesy resignation ang mga second level officers, dahil sa ngayon masyadong maaga, baka sabihin na hindi po tayo pupunta sa ganoong strategy,” said Fajardo.

She further explained that second level officers are greater in number with more than 200,000 personnel, while third level officers only amount to 951 in their ranks.

"Siguro kung mangyayari man po yun (courtesy resignation on lower level cops), baka tatapusin muna itong proseso involving dito sa 900 plus senior officers, dahil hindi birong bilang itong mahigit 200,000... it would take a longer period of time kaya siguro hindi pa ito ang pinakamabisang paraan ngayon to address police scalawag."

Fajardo added that as of Tuesday, January 17, 936 out of 951 senior police officers have submitted their courtesy resignation.

She said the number translates to 98 percent, leaving only 15 senior police officers who have yet to submit their courtesy resignation.

DRUG TEST, FITNESS PROGRAM FOR NCR COPS

Meanwhile, the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) said it will soon conduct surprise random drug testing amid issues that some officers were supposedly involved in illegal drugs.

In an interview with ABS-CBN News, NCRPO Regional Chief of Staff Col. Lex Ephraim Gurat said the program aims to maintain police integrity and remove negative insinuations.

“Para, at least, mawala ‘yung mga agam-agam ng publiko na ang mga kapulisan ay involved sa drugs, kaya napakahalaga talaga na makita ng ating citizenry na malinis ang pulis. Kung malinis ka sa drugs, it also presumes na hindi ka involved sa droga,” Gurat said.

On Wednesday, members of Metro Manila police with ranks of major to lieutenant colonel who serve as precinct and station commanders gathered at the Camp Bagong Diwa in Taguig City for a health and wellness lecture.

Their blood pressure and waist line were also checked.

“Ang daming problems na mga officers natin ang in-charge [kaya] they must be physically and mentally fit,” said Gurat.

“Hindi natin makikita ‘to unless we mandatorily require them na pumunta dito at ma-check natin personally.”

Those who were found to be obese will be given a fitness program to help them attain an ideal body weight.

“‘Yung mga obese natin, kailangan mag-trim down sila. Dapat physically fit sila. Siyempre, they can command respect kung talagang maganda ang kanilang mga katawan at ang kanilang kasuotan,” said Gurat. --With a report from Michael Delizo, ABS-CBN News