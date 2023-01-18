Mt. Bulusan noong June 6, 2022. Kuha ng 9th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office/File

MAYNILA — Balik "normal" na ang bulkang Bulusan, ayon sa bulletin ng Phivolcs nitong Miyerkoles.

Sabi ng ahensya, ibinaba na nila sa Alert Level 0 ang alert status ng bulkan dahil sa "general decline" ng mga binabantayang pamantayan, tulad ng volcanic earthquake activity, ground deformation, gas emission, at visual observation ng summit nito.

Isinailalim ang bulkan sa Alert Level 1 o "abnormal" matapos nitong magtala ng higit 120 na lindol noong Oktubre 2022.

Ayon sa Phivolcs, bumaba na sa 0 hanggang 5 ang bilang ng naitatalang volcanic earthquakes sa lugar simula pa noong Disyembre 2022.

“This decline indicates that rock fracturing within the volcano associated with hydrothermal activity has diminished,” paliwanag ng ahensya.

Wala na ring "pressurization" mula sa subsurface volcanic sources, ayon sa overall ground deformation data. Mababa na rin ang emission ng sulfur dioxide.

“Volcanic gas input from the shallow hydrothermal system has generally remained within baseline level. On the other hand, most monitored springs have been exhibiting overall slight increases in acidity and decreases in temperature and diffuse carbon dioxide, but generally do not indicate input from deep magma sources,” sabi ng Phivolcs.

Dagdag pa sa ulat, mahina na rin ang pagbuga ng usok ng nasabing bulkan.

Abiso ng ahensya sa publiko, lumayo pa rin sa 4-kilometer radius permanent danger zone at paglipad malapit sa bulkan.

