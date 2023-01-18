Fish kill in Lake Sebu this January 2023. Photo courtesy of Jose Rudy Muyco

MANILA — The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic (BFAR) on Wednesday recommended the regulation of fish cages in Lake Sebu, following the recent fish kill in that area in South Cotabato.

BFAR Chief Information Officer Nazario Briguera reminded those working in the fish industry to implement good aquaculture practices after losses in that fish kill reached P12 million.

Briguera said fish cages in Lake Sebu for fish farming is already at 23 percent of the lake, higher than the recommended 10 percent by BFAR. Fish kill happens when there is "dissolved oxygen level" in lakes and the changing weather, he noted.

"Sa ngayon nasa 23 percent ang ginagamit diyan sa Lake Sebu para sa fish farming at ito po ay hindi makakabuti sa lawa. Kung kaya’t ang intervention po diyan ng pamahalaan ay iyong patuloy na pagpapaunawa tungkol sa good aquaculture practices," Briguera said during a televised briefing.

"Isa kasi sa mga rekomendasyon natin diyan sa Lake Sebu ay iyong regulation ng mga fish cages. Mayroon po talagang nangyayari diyan na overcrowding," he added.

Other causes of fish kill, the official said, is pollution of unconsumed feeds and the blockage of water flow, causing problems in water circulation in the area.

He also said fish kill also happened in that area of Soccsksargen last year, also because of dissolved oxygen level.

"Tayo po, ang layunin natin ay makapagpataas ng produksiyon pero hindi ito magiging sustainable kung hindi po tayo sumusunod sa tamang practices pagdating po sa fish farming," he said.

"'Pag hindi po tayo sumunod sa mga tamang pamantayan, ito po ang mga nagaganap nga or nangyayari – nagkakaroon po tayo ng mga fish kill kapag hindi po tama iyong ating mga ginagawa."

The Municipal Agriculture Office in South Cotabato estimated in mid-January that at least 143,000 kilograms of tilapia have died in the lake. By that time, this was around P10.049 million.