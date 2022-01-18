PNP says no arrest for unvaccinated commuters

Police officers inspect vaccination cards of motorists and passengers passing through a checkpoint along Batasan - San Mateo road in Quezon City on January 13, 2022. Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade earlier issued a department order enforcing the “no vaccination, no ride” policy under COVID-19 Alert Level 3 or higher. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Philippine National Police said Tuesday it continued to defer making arrests on the second day of the implementation of the "no vax, no ride" policy in Metro Manila.

"No arrests will be effected except for specific violations of law that authorize lawful arrest of offenders," said Police Col. Roderick Augustus Alba, acting chief of the PNP's Public Information Office.

Police units were only helping Department of Transportation personnel in denying rides to those who cannot show proof of vaccination.

He noted that the PNP did not also make any arrest on the first day of the new policy's implementation on Monday, despite the deployment of more personnel at terminals across the National Capital Region.

Though several drivers complained about the government's move, transport group Pasang Masda expressed support for it.

According to Alba, unvaccinated passengers who meet the criteria for exception to the policy are allowed to take a trip on public transport. These include people with medical conditions that prevent full vaccination against COVID-19, and persons who will procure essential goods and services.

Earlier this month, President Rodrigo Duterte ordered village officials to "restrain" and "arrest" unvaccinated people who refused to stay in their homes.