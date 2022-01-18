Members of the Manila Health Department (MHD) administer COVID-19 vaccine at the Quirino Grandstand Drive-thru vaccination site in Manila on Jan. 17, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The Philippines this week will begin tapping drugstores as COVID-19 vaccination sites, an official said, as coronavirus infections hovered at record highs.

Vince Dizon, Presidential Adviser for COVID-19 response, said infections among vaccination staff prompted authorities to seek the help of pharmacies, including Mercury Drug, Watson’s, Rose Pharmacy, South Star Drug, and Generica, as well as clinics like Qualimed and Healthway.

These establishments “responded immediately to the call of the national government,” he said.

Authorities on Thursday and Friday will launch vaccination efforts in 7 pharmacies in Metro Manila, Dizon said.

Following a weeklong pilot run, the program dubbed “Resbakuna sa mga Botika” would be expanded to other drugstores across the country, he said.

Watch more on iWantTFC



“This will greatly assist po our local government units and the DOH para po dagdag po itong mga personnel para magbabakuna,” Dizon said in a taped meeting with officials that aired on Tuesday.

“At the same time po, madi-decentralize pa po natin more iyong ating bakunahan. Instead of just being focused on the big vaccination sites… we will have smaller but more widely spread vaccination sites in the form of our botikas (drugstores),” he continued.

(This will greatly assist po our local government units and the DOH with additional personnel for vaccination. At the same time, we will decentralize our inoculation further.)

President Rodrigo Duterte, who presided over the meeting, replied,

“Maganda ‘yan (that’s good), expedient.”

Daily coronavirus infections have hit record highs several times this month, driven by the highly contagious omicron variant, prompting a tightening of mobility curbs. On Monday, the Philippines started a ban on unvaccinated people from public transport.

The country has recorded more than 3.24 million cases and nearly 53,000 deaths overall.

It has so far fully inoculated about half of its population, but many areas outside the capital region are lagging behind.

— With a report from Reuters